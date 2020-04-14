Janine Beckie: Manchester City Women forward extends deal

Janine Beckie's new contract will keep her with Manchester City until 2022

Manchester City Women forward Janine Beckie has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 25-year-old Canada international joined City from American NWSL side Sky Blue FC in August 2018 and has scored 13 goals in 46 appearances.

"The last two years have been more than I could have imagined," she said.

"After the progress and memories I have made so far, there was no doubt when it came to making the decision to re-sign."