Bournemouth reverse furlough decision

Eddie Howe became the first Premier League boss to take a pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic

Bournemouth have reversed their decision to furlough staff members, the club has announced.

The club's directors said that criticism of the decision had led them to change their stance.

They are the third Premier League club to change their mind about furloughing staff during the coronavirus crisis following Liverpool and Tottenham.

"We have listened to our supporters and have reversed our decision to furlough these employees," the club said.

On 1 April the Cherries placed "a number of staff" on paid leave by using the government's furlough scheme.

"These measures were not taken lightly, given the operational pressures placed on clubs in such uncertain times," the club directors said in a statement.

"However well-placed our intentions were, we are aware of criticisms levelled at Premier League clubs applying for this scheme."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe became the first Premier League boss to take a voluntary pay cut during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Assistant boss Jason Tindall, chief executive Neill Blake and technical director Richard Hughes have also taken "significant" pay cuts amid the crisis.

Newcastle United and Norwich City are the only remaining Premier League clubs to have announced they will furlough some non-playing staff.