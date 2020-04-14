Kenny Dalglish: Coronavirus recovery going well for Liverpool legend

Kenny Dalglish with his daughter Kelly Cates

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish is "starting to get moany so we know he's getting better", says Kelly Cates of her dad's recovery from coronavirus.

Dalglish, 69, tested positive for coronavirus after going to hospital to be treated for an infection last week, but he was discharged on Sunday.

"He's doing alright," Cates said while presenting on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"My mum's got a patio that needs jet washing so we need him up and about as soon as possible."

She added: "He's good. He's not quite up and 100% yet but he's not too bad at all."

Former Scotland forward Dalglish won the Scottish league title four times at Celtic before moving to Liverpool in 1977. At Anfield his honours included eight league championships as a player and manager and three European Cups.

He was manager at the time of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, when 96 Liverpool fans died as a result of a crush at an FA Cup semi-final at Hillsborough.

Dalglish helped ensure the club was represented at all of the fans' funerals and attended many of them in person. He and the 96 victims were awarded the Freedom of Liverpool in 2016.

He also won the Premier League as Blackburn Rovers manager in 1995.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said it was a "shock" when he heard that Dalglish had coronavirus and it was "very good news" when he was discharged from hospital.