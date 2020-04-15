Mark Palios: Tranmere chairman expects 'double figure' EFL insolvencies

Mark and Nicola Palios took a controlling interest in Tranmere in August 2014

Former Football Association CEO Mark Palios says a "double figure" number of English Football League clubs could go into insolvency because of coronavirus.

The EFL and Professional Footballers' Association proposed on Tuesday that clubs in Leagues One and Two defer up to 25% of players' wages for April.

Tranmere chairman Palios said clubs will still not be able to pay on time.

"The PFA and EFL are starting to collaborate which loosens the paralysis we've seen around the game," he said.

Palios told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme: "It will probably assist with the April wages, but I still think that certainly the clubs will be unable to meet the wages in April and then more in May."

English football is on an indefinite hiatus, with no play in any of the top four divisions since Tuesday, 10 March - and there is no suggested date for when it could resume.

Last August, Bury became the first team to drop out of the EFL since Maidstone's liquidation in 1992 - and while Palios thinks most clubs will ultimately survive, he anticipates serious financial issues for many.

"I think a certain number of clubs, on the basis of they can't pay contractual wages, will move down the path to a formal insolvency," he added.

"I think it'll be into double figures."