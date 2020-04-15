Celtic v Copenhagen: Michael Santos banned for three games

FC Copenhagen won the second leg at Celtic Park 3-1 to progress 4-2 on aggregate

FC Copenhagen's Michael Santos has been given a three-match ban by Uefa for "assaulting another person" during his side's Europa League win over Celtic.

Santos and a Copenhagen staff member were charged by Police Scotland in connection with an alleged assault on an officer as his side celebrated their second goal in the 3-1 win in Glasgow in February.

The attacker reportedly pushed over a police officer during the Danish side's celebrations in their 4-2 aggregate win in the last-16 tie.

Copenhagen said the scorer of that decisive later goal - Pep Biel - was grabbed by "an official", and the Scottish club said a steward "tried to prevent a clash" before he was led away.

Santos played in Copenhagen's 1-0 defeat in Istanbul against Basaksehir in the last eight of the competition but will be unavailable for the Danish side's next three European games.