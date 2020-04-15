Dundee confirm intention to vote against SPFL plans

Dundee say it was their "intention" to vote against the SPFL's proposals to call a halt to the Scottish season.

The Championship club said their vote was "electronically submitted" but "did not reach" the SPFL. They only realised when the league announced the results.

Dundee say the news that at least two Premiership clubs had "modified their position", caused them to put their "foot on the ball and pause".

However, the Dens Park outfit have still yet to register their vote.

They are the only one of Scotland's 42 senior clubs who have not done so, and effectively have the casting vote.

Should they support the motion, the SPFL would end the lower league season immediately, and would be given the power to do so with the top flight should they deem it impossible to play the outstanding matches.

More to follow.