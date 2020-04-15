Newport County: Boss Michael Flynn, his staff and players furloughed

Newport County's last game was a 2-0 defeat at Carlisle United on 10 March

Newport County have furloughed their players, management team and most staff because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The League Two outfit say they have made the move to "protect the long-term financial viability" of the club in "unprecedented times".

BBC Sport Wales understands the club will top up the wages of those on furlough and will not seek pay deferrals.

Members of staff were told of the furlough measures today.

The government's job retention scheme covers 80% of employees' wages, up to a maximum of £2500 per month.

Newport will be sustained by a skeleton administration staff.

Lucrative FA Cup and League Cup runs mean County appear to be better equipped to cope with the difficulties caused by football's lockdown than some of their lower division rivals.

The decision not to push for wage deferrals reflects this, along with a desire to protect the players who earned them those financial rewards in the cups.

"In light of the current coronavirus pandemic, and the suspension of all professional football, Newport County AFC is having to respond to the significant economic pressures it faces. Consequently, the club has taken the decision to furlough its staff and players," a club statement said.

"This decision has been made in order to protect the long-term financial viability of the club in what are unprecedented times.

"A skeleton staff will remain in work during this period to ensure basic club functions continue to operate."