BBC Sport: What's on this weekend

Match of Their Day will air on BBC One at 23:00 BST on Saturday, 18 April

Live sport might be on hold at the moment but there is plenty of action available across the BBC this weekend.

The FA Cup Rewind, showing classic semi-final highlights from 1990, will air on BBC One at 14:00 BST on Saturday, 18 April. The two games - Crystal Palace v Liverpool and Manchester United v Oldham Athletic - delivered 13 goals and unmissable extra-time drama.

That will be followed by classic highlights from the 1982 World Snooker championships on BBC Two at 15:00 BST.

Match of Their Day also continues on Saturday night at 23:00 BST, as former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright picks his three favourite games.

Just before that, at 22:20 BST on BBC 1, Gary Lineker and the Match of the Day pundits discuss their top 10 Premier League European imports.

On what should be FA Cup semi-final weekend, the BBC website, iPlayer and Red Button will also show last season's thrilling semi-final between Wolves and Watford in full on Sunday from 15:00 BST.

What's On

Saturday, 18 April (all times subject to change)

12:00, BBC One - Football Focus

12:00-15:00 - 5 Live Sport

14:00, BBC One - FA Cup Rewind: Semi-Final Classics (Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Manchester United v Oldham)

15:00, BBC Two - World Snooker: Crucible Classics

19:00, BBC Sport online & BBC Sport YouTube Channel - BBC Sport Quarantine Quiz

22:20, BBC One - Match Of The Day: Top 10: European Imports

23:00, BBC One - Match of Their Day

Sunday, 19 April (all times subject to change)

13:00, 5 Live - The Squad with Nick Bright

13.50, BBC One - FA Cup Rewind: Semi-Final Classics (Watford v Wolves)

14:00, 5 Live - Euro Leagues

15:00, BBC Sport online, Red Button, BBC iPlayer - FA Cup semi-final Rewind. Watford v Wolves from 2019.

15:00, BBC Two - World Snooker: Crucible Classics

15:20, 5 Live - Match of the Day: Top 10

17:00, BBC Two - Alex Higgins: The People's Champion

More can be found on BBC iPlayer here.

The Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast is now available on BBC Sounds, with a new episode dropping every Wednesday thereafter for 11 weeks. Listen to the first episode here.