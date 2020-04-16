These face-swaps from Patrice Evra are everything

Evra and Sir Wayne Roogusson

He’s the ultimate 360-degree content creator.

Look at this face-swap Patrice Evra did on his old team-mate Wayne Rooney and ex-manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Remarkably, it somehow succeeds in making Rooney look comfortable in the body of a man 44 years his senior, but the most startling thing about this image for us is just how professional it looks.

Unless he’s commissioned this from a graphic designer, we can only assume the French former professional footballer has the latest Adobe suite on his computer and that he’s been spending his time in lockdown upping his skills.

P.S. the "hairdryer" gag - presumably both a reference to Ferguson's "hairdryer treatment" dressing-room rants - but also Wayne Rooney's well-documented struggles with hair loss - is cruel, but also a bit inspired.

By now we should know he isn't afraid to get personal with ex-team-mates.

Harsh.

This picture follows a similar creation he put out a few weeks ago, involving his ex-boss and another former Manchester United team-mate, Ji-Sung park.

Astounding.

Evra played as a left-back for Manchester United from 2006-2014. Park was there from 2005-2012 and Rooney saw them both come and go between 2004 and 2017. In his time with Ferguson, Evra won five Premier League trophies and the Champions League.

He also won three Serie A titles with Juventus. And, yet, for us, these days, he’s perhaps content creator first, footballer second, pundit third.

By now, you’re probably familiar with his panda character, which he’s used as part of an anti-racism message for a few years now.

The panda returned again recently.

Again, one thing that’s notable is the production quality. The wide shot. The bed track. The insertion of his own branded merch - that hoodie with his catchphrase ‘I love this game’ emblazoned. He’s like a one-man production unit.

As well as creating horrifyingly accurate face-swaps for Insta, he’s been keeping us entertained recently too with his Monday Motivation sketches.

We’re compelled. And we can’t wait to see which direction he takes next. Music videos? Short film? His own sports documentary series? We wouldn’t rule anything out.

Just, please, nothing more with chickens. You know what we’re referring to.