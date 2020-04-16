Wigan Athletic: Players to defer part of wages for three months amid coronavirus

Wigan were 20th in the Championship, two points above the drop zone, when the season was suspended

Wigan Athletic's first-team players and senior staff have agreed to defer part of their wages for three months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of other staff at their DW Stadium, as well as workers for the Latics' community trust, have been placed on furlough leave.

BBC Radio Manchester reports that the deferral is understood to be 30%.

"We thank the players and all staff for their support," executive chairman Darren Royle said.

"Our staff and players have come together to support the organisation and that emphasises the quality of people we have at Wigan Athletic.

"Our people are still going above and beyond to support our community, the NHS and local charities. I am so proud of everyone making such a significant contribution at this time."

The Championship club last played on 7 March, with professional football in England currently on indefinite hiatus.

Wigan's announcement came two days after the English Football League and Professional Footballers' Association proposed that clubs defer up to 25% of players' wages in April because of the pandemic.

However, that agreement only applies to Leagues One and Two, with Championship clubs expected to make individual decisions.

The DW Stadium was last week used to support Wigan Infirmary's Covid-19 contingency ward, while members of the club's catering team have assisted operations at Manchester's drive-through coronavirus testing centre.