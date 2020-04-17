Declan Rudd: Preston North End goalkeeper signs new three-year contract

Declan Rudd helped Preston to sixth place in the Championship table when the season was suspended

Preston goalkeeper Declan Rudd has signed a new three-year contract.

Rudd, who joined North End in 2017 after two loan spells from Norwich, has played 158 games for the club and has been an ever-present this season.

"I would see Declan's next few years as his prime," Preston manager Alex Neil said of the 29-year-old.

"If he can continue the form he has been in and continue to improve, then that will bode well for him and for us."

Rudd feels he is just starting to reach his peak, adding: "I am 29 now and at this age you are just starting to become a mature goalkeeper.

"I have played over 250 games now at a variety of levels, made the mistakes, had good games and I feel it is more natural to me now and I don't have to think about it too much and that is important.

"This season has been a good one for me and in the next three years, hopefully I can keep going."

Preston were sixth in the table when the Championship season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.