Elliott Whitehouse: Grimsby Town midfielder charged with using racist language

Elliott Whitehouse joined Grimsby Town in the summer of 2018

Grimsby midfielder Elliott Whitehouse has been charged by the Football Association with using racist language.

The 26-year-old is alleged to have used abusive and/or insulting words towards a Northampton Town player during their League Two game in November 2019.

Whitehouse has been charged with an aggravated breach of FA rules, because he is alleged to have made a reference to race and/or ethnic origin and/or nationality.

He has until 4 May to respond.

Whitehouse has scored three goals in 38 appearances for the Mariners this season.

Grimsby have said they will "make no further comment about the matter at this time".