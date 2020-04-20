Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Dundee Utd, Hearts, Motherwell

From the section

Scotland's clubs have been warned they could soon face starting next season behind closed doors. (Daily Record)

Celtic have reportedly made a £1.5m approach for Rennes' French youth international right-back Brandon Soppy.(Scotsman)

Dundee United are plotting a move for Kilmarnock and Scotland full-back Stephen O'Donnell. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic's on-loan attacker Mohamed Elyounoussi admits he will have a dilemma between extending his stay in Scotland and returning to Southampton. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack insists he will never take a Scotland call-up for granted. (Scottish Sun)

League Two champions Cove Rangers will not go full-time next season, manager Paul Hartley says. (Press & Journal)

Defender Ben Garuccio insists Hearts' players will keep their club in the Premiership if they get the chance. (Daily Record)

Motherwell midfielder Liam Donnelly has hailed his "incredible" season and praise manager Stephen Robinson. (Scottish Sun)

Dundee United defender Mark Connolly has told how he and his team-mates celebrated their title win with a zoom party. (Courier)