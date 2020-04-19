Scottish Gossip: SPFL, Rangers, Celtic, Lukaku, Livingston, Dalglish

Rangers have added SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan's name to their concerns over the governing body's handing of the vote to call the lower league season. The Ibrox club have called for an independent inquiry and the suspension of Neil Doncaster and legal advisor Rod McKenzie. (Sunday Mail)

Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton has named midfielder Tom Rogic as the one player he'd loved to have managed during his Ibrox tenure. (Scottish Sun)

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he prefers Celtic over Rangers. The former Manchester United ace was asked on social media in a Q&A session to pick one of the Glasgow clubs. (Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic midfielder Stiliyan Petrov has revealed how battle with leukaemia prepared him for coronavirus isolation. (Herald)

Livingston manager Gary Holt backs league reconstruction but proposes an even bigger top-flight. "I believe an 18-team league can become more competitive and we need to find a formula to do that," he says. (Sunday Mail)

Sir Kenny Dalglish has urged the SPFL to get its house in order. "I believe the SPFL's credibility is on the floor. There must be an independent investigation into the accusations made by Rangers," he said. (Sunday Post)