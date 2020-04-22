Irish Premiership: The youngsters who have shone in 2019-20

The Irish Premiership season might be suspended, but it has been a superb breeding ground for many youngsters.

BBC Sport NI has selected a team of young players who have impressed so far in 2019-20 - we've only picked from players aged 21 or under at the start of the campaign.

Some players were expected to shine, while others have announced themselves as big prospects in the current campaign.

At the bottom of the page, you can rank the players in order of who you think has had the most impressive season - and let us know on social media to tell us who would make your XI.

Goalkeeper

Rohan Ferguson

Club: Linfield Age: 22 Position: Goalkeeper

It's not easy to deal with the pressure of replacing a former international goalkeeper who had brought trophy after trophy to one of Northern Ireland's biggest clubs, but Linfield stopper Rohan Ferguson managed it admirably.

Signed on loan from Motherwell by David Healy, Ferguson was tasked with filling the boots of Roy Carroll and bring the Gibson Cup back to Windsor Park.

The Blues have one of the best defensive records in the league, and while goalkeepers rarely make the headlines, the Scot has pulled off some big saves in crucial moments to keep Linfield's title assault on track.

Dungannon Swifts keeper Conor Byrne deserves a mention after doing an impressive job replacing the reliable Sam Johnston at just 16 years of age.

His namesake Mark also impressed at Warrenpoint Town, while Ben Nicholl put it a few fine performances after Carrick Rangers' number one got injured.

Honourable mentions: Mark Byrne (Warrenpoint Town), Conor Byrne (Dungannon Swifts) & Ben Nicholl (Carrick Rangers)

Defenders

Conor McDermott

Club: Cliftonville Age: 22 Position: Right back

The fact Conor McDermott's loan move from Derry City being made permanent in December is regarded as Cliftonville's deal of the season tells you everything you need to know.

A marauding force down the right flank, he has rejuvenated Cliftonville's defence and his attacking prowess has helped fire the Reds from mid-table mediocrity to title-challengers.

Oh, and there's the goal of the season contender from his own half, which is one of the best efforts you will see anywhere in the world.

A serious player. One of the leading operators in the Irish Premiership, not just at under-21 level.

Caolan Marron

Club: Glentoran Age: 21 Position: Versatile defender

If you had said Caolan Marron would make the switch from Glenavon to Glentoran at the start of the season, then you certainly would have raised a few eyebrows.

Marron is highly-rated and Paul Millar no doubt played a big role in bringing the Northern Ireland youth international to east Belfast from Mourneview Park.

Glentoran picked the Northern Ireland youth international as part of their rebuilding project, with with half a season already under his belt, Marron should become a pillar at the heart of the Glens' defence from next season.

His proven versatility marks him out as a star talent too, and Glentoran should be the next step for a player who has been hotly-tipped to make the grade across the water.

Kofi Balmer

Club: Ballymena United Age: 19 Position: Centre back

The current campaign hasn't been Ballymena's greatest, however Kofi Balmer has been a class act in the heart of the United defence.

Highly-rated and last year's Ulster Young Footballer of the Year, United's season may have failed to hit the heights of the previous campaign, but Balmer's stock is just as high.

He missed a period after Christmas through injury, which included the County Antrim Shield final and a heavy defeat by Cliftonville.

It's hard to stand out in a winning side, but difficult to do so when your team are struggling - which Balmer has done on many occasions.

It's scary to think he is only 19 years old. A huge prospect.

Aaron Donnelly

Club: Cliftonville Age: 20 Position: Left back/centre back

From one Cliftonville full-back to another, Aaron Donnelly has been mightily impressive for the Reds this season.

After making a first-team breakthrough last season, Donnelly pencilled his name onto the team sheet at left back when Levi Ives suffered an unfortunate injury.

His disappointment was Donnelly's gain, and the 20-year-old helped to fill he void that a player of Ives' calibre leaves.

He has also been an attacking threat while charging down the left flank, netting against Hanover in the Irish Cup, but has also been trusted in the heart of the Reds' defence when called upon.

Shipping goals had been a major issue for the Solitude men in recent years, however Paddy McLaughlin's arrival, along with the performances of Donnelly and McDermott, have helped firm things up at the back and Cliftonville have the best defensive record in the Irish Premiership.

Honourable mentions: Reece Neale (Carrick Rangers), Graham Kelly (Larne) & Daniel Larmour (Glenavon).

Midfielders

Chris Gallagher

Club: Glentoran Age: 21 Position: Centre midfield

Alongside Hrvoje Plum, Chris Gallagher has been a crucial cog in a rejuvenated Glentoran midfield this season.

In his second campaign at the Oval since joining from Shrewsbury Town, the Northern Ireland under-21 international has been a constant presence in Mick McDermott's engine room and has developed into a fan favourite.

'Cricky' has been a growing influence as the season progressed, shown with a well-taken goal against Cliftonville, and Glentoran fans will be excited to see him resume his partnership with Plum once the Croatian returns from long-term injury.

His two-year contract extension is just reward for some outstanding displays as the Glens had their most impressive campaign in almost a decade.

Josh Kelly

Club: Ballymena United Age: 21 Position: Versatile midfielder

We know this season has been disappointing for the Sky Blues, but Josh Kelly has provided some bright moments for David Jeffrey's men.

Thoughts immediately turn to his stunning last-minute winner against Crusaders at Seaview in December, which handed Ballymena their first win in 11 leagues games and almost three months.

Then, in the Irish Cup, Kelly played a crucial role to help United past Ballinamallard United and secure a spot in the semi-finals. Two goals which show he can create something out of nothing.

A loan spell at Ards last season has handed the 21-year-old a good grounding, and under Jeffrey's guidance, Kelly can continue to mature into a fine young player.

Lloyd Anderson

Club: Carrick Rangers Age: 22 Position: Versatile midfielder

Carrick Rangers were somewhat the surprise package of the season and Lloyd Anderson has played a key role in that.

The former Crusaders man originally moved to Taylor's Avenue on loan last season, but after firing the Amber Army out of the Championship, that move was made permanent and neither part have looked back.

His really clever finish which set up a battling win over high-flying Cliftonville in January was a star moment.

Anderson also netted in victories over Warrenpoint and Institute, which swiftly moved Niall Currie's men away from any relegation trouble, and also in the Irish Cup fifth round against Ards.

A sign of a good player is when they have a knack of scoring at important times, and while he is so much more than that to Carrick, Anderson has proven to be the main man in east Antrim.

Oisin Smyth

Club: Dungannon Swifts Age: 19 Position: Attacking midfielder

Oisin Smyth is something of an exciting player.

He was a vital to Dungannon's unbeaten start to the campaign, netting in back-to back wins over Carrick and Warrepoint, and although the Swifts' form since dropped off, Smyth has the ability to light a spark and create something out of nothing.

Kris Lindsay is renowned for his man-management, so Smyth is in a fantastic position to develop under one of the most promising managers in the local game.

If he can manage to find the highs more consistently as he continues to progress, Smyth will be a serious operator in the Irish Premiership in the years to come.

Honourable mentions: Aaron McGurk (Institute), Sean Graham (Larne) & Eamon Scannell (Warrenpoint Town)

Forwards

Shayne Lavery

Club: Linfield Age: 21 Position: Striker

There's the European exploits, which speak for themselves, but Shayne Lavery has been a crucial player to David Healy and the Blues in the league this season.

His superb goal against Qarabag will live long in the memory of Linfield fans, and that added to the expectation at Windsor Park, but there have been plenty of highlights in the league too.

Superb hat-tricks against Glenavon and Warrenpoint Town, which included a cheeky back-heeled goal, also stood out.

His tally in the league of 10 league goals, and 17 in all competitions, show he is far more than just the work horse that some rivals want to tarnish him with. He'll run all day for you, but he also knows where the net is and that is bread and butter for any forward.

The former Everton man also received a call-up to Michael O'Neill's senior Northern Ireland squad in October thanks to his early-season form, and his move to the Irish League from England shows his desire for learn and have regular game time.

Overall, he's had a really strong campaign.

Paul O'Neill

Club: Glentoran Age: 20 Position: Striker

Make no mistake about it, Paul O'Neill is very highly rated at the Oval.

Mick McDermott's backs the forward's capabilities so much he allowed Curtis Allen to move on the final day of the January transfer window and trust O'Neill to provide the necessary firepower.

He has already racked up 50 appearances in the green, red and black shirt despite only being 20, and has netted 11 times this season, averaging a goal every 138 minutes.

O'Neill isn't afraid of the big occasion either, with his superb double in front of the live BBC TV cameras at Larne a perfect example of what the youngster is all about.

He's also been capped by Ian Baraclough for Northern Ireland's under-21s, which shows his promise and is reward for a super season.

Honourable mentions: Brandon Doyle (Warrenpoint Town), Jordan Jenkins (Glenavon), Alex Gawne (Coleraine) & Ryan Waide (Dungannon Swifts)

Rank the future stars

Have your say and let us know if you agree with our list.