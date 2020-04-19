SPFL: Les Gray labels bullying claim at board as 'nonsense'

Les Gray rejected claims that the SPFL board bullied or coerced clubs ahead of the vote

SPFL board member Les Gray has described allegations of bullying and coercion as "complete nonsense".

Rangers, Hearts and Aberdeen have called for an independent review into the SPFL's handling of the vote to end the lower league season.

"The board is there purely to enact the will of the clubs," Hamilton Accies chairman Gray told BBC Sportsound.

"And 81% of clubs voted in favour of this resolution. It's a clear endorsement of the clubs' position."

Rangers raised concerns about the board's handling of recent events, and called for the suspension of SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and the league's legal adviser Rod McKenzie.

"The silent majority have carried the day and other people are noisier," Gray said.

"It's the clubs that voted 'no' that are the noisiest. And I'm looking at what their motives might be."

Gray added: "If you've met Neil Doncaster, the idea that he bullied anyone is absolutely hysterical. I feel sorry for him and Rod [McKenzie] and [SPFL chair] Murdoch [MacLennan] for the way they've been treated.

"They've remained silent in the face of huge provocation. And I think we really need to take a look at these accusations being thrown around."

'Good people at the SPFL'

Gray said that it amounts to "good, proper governance" to investigate any concerns over conduct. "The process is up for debate and parts of it could have been done better.

"But that's not what we're talking about here - we're talking about accusations levelled at people of impropriety.

"We have good people at the SPFL and they're being slaughtered all over the place because it probably could've been handled better."

Championship, League One and League Two teams are receiving their outstanding prize money after 81% of clubs backed the motion to halt the campaign.

Les Gray described claims that Neil Doncaster bullied anyone as "hysterical"

No prize payments can be released to the 12 Premiership clubs until a decision to call their campaign early has been made after Uefa's summit on 23 April.

The Premiership could be decided on the same points per game basis, if the SPFL board "determines the games cannot be played".

Gray and Hearts owner Ann Budge are co-chairing a task force on a reorganisation of the SPFL next term.

The 15-strong task force will take part in a Zoom meeting on Monday, Gray added, with the mute button to be used to avoid it becoming "a bunfight".