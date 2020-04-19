SPFL: Falkirk chairman criticises vote 'shambles'

Falkirk believe the vote to end the lower league season was made too quickly

The SPFL's voting process has proved a "shambles", according to Falkirk chairman Gary Deans.

Controversy has surrounded the vote - backed by 81% of Scotland's 42 clubs - to end the lower league season early.

"[Having] 48 hours to address such a complex group of subjects is just wrong," he told BBC Sportsound.

Deans said he would be "absolutely livid" in the event of games being played behind closed doors - after he was told it would not happen.

No decision has yet been made on the Premiership, ahead of a Uefa meeting next week to provide clarity on top-flight leagues across Europe.

The Premiership could be decided on the same points per game basis, if the SPFL board "determines the games cannot be played".

"It [the vote to end the lower league season] was poorly constructed and ill-thought out," Deans said.

"You address them [the issues] one at a time. The votes have been cast. We are where we are."

Deans believes the SPFL board and clubs have been too rash in pushing forward when, in his view, there was an opportunity to wait.

'Why are we forcing this through?'

He said: "I asked on the calls that we had prior to the vote: 'Why are we forcing this through for the lower league clubs prior to the Uefa deadline for the Premier League ([n England]?'.

"What’s the most important thing? Money? Well address that. What’s the next important? Let’s think about leagues? Well actually we’ve got a Uefa meeting on Tuesday.

"Why do we have to make a decision if we’ve dealt with the money? Why do we have to make a decision on any league before that Uefa discussion?

"We ended up with a bit of a Horlicks."

Deans also responded to Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack's revelation that SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster had called him to say the Pittodrie club's vote would not matter.

"I go back to my anger", Deans said.

"You don't get a call on general election day from Nicola Sturgeon or whoever saying: 'could you please go out and consider your vote?' I think there are rules against that. I'm surprised at that. I don't think that is right.

"I had calls from, not Neil, but calls from other people during that whole process. I never felt bullied but did I feel pressured? Yeah, but it didn't make any difference but I felt pressured."

The SPFL have yet to comment.