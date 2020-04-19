Cesc Fabregas: Billy Clarke to raffle Chelsea shirt worn in FA Cup giant-killing

Billy Clarke came on as a late substitute in Bradford's FA Cup triumph over Chelsea

Grimsby Town loan striker Billy Clarke is to raffle a Chelsea shirt once worn by Cesc Fabregas to raise money for the NHS and a Bradford-based charity.

Clarke, 32, was in the Bradford City side that famously beat Chelsea 4-2 in a 2015 FA Cup tie at Stamford Bridge.

The money will go to Bradford Teaching Hospital and the Trussell Trust, which operates a foodbank in the city.

"Bradford is a city I live near and I have a real fondness for it," said Clarke, who is currently on furlough.

"Everyone knows Bradford isn't an affluent area so when everyone is getting laid off or furloughed there might be people who are struggling to feed their families."

The Bantams were a League One side when they came from 2-0 down to beat Jose Mourinho's Chelsea and reach the fifth round.

Clarke's own shirt worn that day, as well as the one from Spain international Fabregas, will be part of the online raffle.

"I've had the shirts since the game and I planned on putting them up on the wall but I've got first-hand memories.

"If it helps all the charities and if it gives someone a smile that's good enough for me and it's the least I can do.

"If I can make a small contribution and it helps only a handful of people that's enough."

Fabregas left Chelsea for Monaco in January 2019, a few months before Clarke departed Bradford and joined Plymouth, his current parent club.