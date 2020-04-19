Pat Bonner: Former Celtic & Republic of Ireland goalkeeper picks his best XI

Former Celtic and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Pat Bonner picks the best XI he has played with and, after a bit of persuasion from his fellow Sportsound pundits on BBC Radio Scotland, put himself between the sticks.

"I want to pick a team that could maybe compete in the modern game," Bonner told BBC Scotland.

So who else did Bonner pick in his dream XI?

Danny McGrain: I was playing in the Celtic reserves and Danny was there because he was coming back from injury. He was a huge influence. He was brilliant from a motivation point of view, but he was also strict - he told you what he thought. But just to be alongside Danny and play with him, and what a player.

Denis Irwin: Denis was a cultured full-back. He was in that Manchester United side that won the Champions League. He was a brilliant player.

Roy Aitken: Mick McCarthy could handle himself. He was a great organiser, and I could have picked him, but Roy Aitken had great strength, pace, he was unbelievably fit and strong. In the modern game you'd pick him because he would be able to get on the ball and build from the back.

Paul McGrath: Paul was an incredible player, world class. If I had to pick out the world class players I played with, Paul would be number one.

Paul McStay: He had this unbelievable ability to take the ball down in any situation. A brilliant player.

Roy Keane: Roy was a difficult guy to get to know. He had an unbelievable ability to make difficult things look simple. His most memorable game for Ireland was against Netherlands in the build-up to the 2002 World Cup. It was an incredible performance.

Liam Brady: He was magnificent, a world class player. I played against him when he was in that great Juventus team in the early 80s. He was very quiet, but a great guy and good fun.

Davie Provan: He had some bit of class. In the modern game he would be an out and out winger but he could do more than that. He could get on the ball and do things.

Frank McAvennie: What a player. Frank had it all. He could head the ball, he could run, he could score goals, he could be cheeky, he could defend, he could close people down.

Tommy Burns: Left foot, cultured, but he drove manager Billy McNeil mad because he would run all over the place and Billy would tell him to stay on the left, but when Tommy was a manager he would preach the same thing to his players.