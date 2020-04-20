Simone Magill: Everton Ladies striker reads bedtime story live as part of 'Blue Family' campaign

Simone Magill joined Everton Ladies in 2013

Everton Ladies striker Simone Magill has been doing her bit to keep the club's younger supporters entertained during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Northern Ireland international recently read a bedtime story live on Facebook, something she describes as "very different but really fun to do".

The reading formed part of Everton's 'Blue Family' campaign.

The initiative involves reaching out to the community in different ways, including during the Covid-19 crisis.

"It's something I've never done before but we got some really good feedback from it," Magill told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time programme.

"If you can do something that can make somebody smile in these difficult times then it's good to do it," she added.

The 25-year-old joined Everton Ladies in 2013 and signed a new three-year deal with the Merseyside club last summer after being named player of the season in their Women's Super League campaign.

She is one of just a handful of Northern Ireland players who are full-time.

"As the women's game has grown in recent years I've been part of that transition from semi-professional to full-time professional football but the club has been fantastic," she added.

"It's a great club and a club that I'm very proud to be a part of, especially in these testing times. All the community work we are doing really does show how good the club are."

Magill made her senior international debut for Northern Ireland aged just 15

Magill has been out of action since the Northern Ireland squad took part in the Pinatar Cup tournament in Spain in March.

She believes the profile of the sport is on the rise but can be raised still further through more regular television coverage.

"A massive platform for the women's game is social media but if there is one thing I could change it would be to give people more access to watch the games," she said.

"That is something that is growing every year but obviously the more people have a chance to watch the games and invest in it, they will become more interested in it.

"That's what is going to help grow the game - it's getting people in through the stadiums to watch the game and ultimately the sport can just keep growing."

You can hear Simone Magill's full interview with Nikki Gregg on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time programme at 18:00 BST on Monday, 20 April or listen afterwards on BBC Sounds.