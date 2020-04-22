Man Utd quiz: Name every player from Sir Alex Ferguson's Premier League title wins

22 April 2013 - the last time Manchester United clinched a Premier League title triumph.

Seven years have passed and the Red Devils have not come close to adding to their 13 successes, all of which were achieved under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

But can you name all the players who made at least one appearance under him in those title-winning campaigns?

It's a tough one. There are 128 to get and you've got 20 (TWENTY!) minutes...