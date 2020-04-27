Scottish gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Bayern Munich

Scottish football has been shut out of talks with the UK government about how to bring the game out of lockdown. (Daily Record)

Bayern Munich are preparing a move for 16-year-old Celtic winger Barry Hepburn.(Scottish Sun)

Several Hearts players are still refusing a wage cut, with the deadline to do so later on Monday. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna has been tied to banisters and hanging out of his front door as part of his rehab from injury. (Daily Record)

Scotland-based players who returned to their homelands during lockdown face 14 days in quarantine unless they return soon. (Scottish Sun)

Midfielder Matt Butcher is "open" to returning to St Johnstone after impressing during loan spell from Bournemouth. (Courier)

Clubs may be allowed to use five substitutes in a game if the Premiership season resumes. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis says he would love to manage the Ibrox club and Northern Ireland in the future. (Scottish Sun)