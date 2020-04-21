Scottish Gossip: SPFL, Rangers, Morelos, Dundee Utd, Motherwell

Figures in Scottish football say the game was pushed closer to the brink of a catastrophic financial collapse after the government appeared to rule out emergency measures to start next season behind closed doors (Daily Record).

Scottish football fans will embrace a ground-breaking proposal to turn them into cyber season ticket holders next season if it ensures their financially-stricken clubs survive the coronavirus crisis (Herald - subscription may be required).

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says a third place finish this term would be a better achievement than reaching two cup finals in 2017/18 (Daily Record).

Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters has described league reconstruction plans as a "fudge" which suits the interests of a few clubs (Daily Record).

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe says his teammate Alfredo Morelos will score goals at the very top level (Scottish Sun).

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has insisted it is still too soon for top flight leagues to call time on their 2019-20 seasons, casting significant doubt on the SPFL's plan to crown Celtic champions and relegate Hearts this month (Scotsman).

The Dundee United Supporters' Foundation have defended themselves in the wake of club chairman Mark Ogren's decision to cut ties with the fans' organisation (The Courier).