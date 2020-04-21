Livingston call for 'permanent' 14-team Scottish Premiership

The Premiership side have detailed exactly how they would reconfigure the current setup

Livingston have called for an expanded 14-team Scottish Premiership, believing league reconstruction to be the "progressive way forward".

A working group chaired by Ann Budge of Hearts and Les Gray of Hamilton Academical is looking at changing the league set up.

It comes as Partick Thistle and Stranraer were relegated after plans to end the lower leagues passed.

Hearts could fall from the top flight if the league says it cannot finish.

"We feel it is fundamental to the sporting integrity of Scottish Football that no club suffers the financial effects which relegation would bring, as a result of the remaining league games not being fulfilled," Livingston's statement said.

The SPFL currently operates a 12-team Premiership with three divisions of 10 below.

Livingston, who were fifth in the Premiership when football was halted due to the coronavirus, were among the 81% of clubs to vote in favour of the SPFL's controversial resolution to curtail the lower league seasons.

It resulted in the relegation of Partick Thistle from the Championship, despite being only two points adrift with a game in hand, and Stranraer from League One.

The plans also gave the SPFL the power to "call" the top flight if the games cannot be finished, which would relegate Hearts and crown Celtic as champions with eight games left to play.

Other clubs have been open to a reshuffle, with Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack suggesting a temporary adjustment to the set-up to prevent unfairness to clubs.

However, Cormack warned against making long-term change in the midst of a crisis, but Livingston say they want a "permanent" alteration of the leagues which includes allowing the champions of the Highland and Lowland Leagues to gain direct promotion to the SPFL.

Such a change needs the backing of 11 of the 12 Premiership clubs, and eight out of 10 from the Championship plus 75% of League One and League Two combined.

Livingston say expanding the membership "would have a minimal financial effect on all current SPFL clubs."

What do Livingston actually want?

The West Lothian club laid out exactly how they would like to see the Scottish leagues operating, including:

Premiership: 14 teams which split into a top six and bottom eight at the midpoint of the season, with two teams directly relegated to the Championship, and the potential for 12th place to enter a play-off

14 teams which split into a top six and bottom eight at the midpoint of the season, with two teams directly relegated to the Championship, and the potential for 12th place to enter a play-off Championship: 10 teams with two automatic promotion places and third place potentially playing 12th place in the Premiership in a play-off, with the bottom two relegated to the third-tier.

10 teams with two automatic promotion places and third place potentially playing 12th place in the Premiership in a play-off, with the bottom two relegated to the third-tier. League One: 10 teams with the top two promoted and bottom two relegated and no play-offs

10 teams with the top two promoted and bottom two relegated and no play-offs League Two: Would operate the same as League One and the champions of the Highland and Lowland Leagues replacing the two relegated clubs

The club says its proposal "would show Scottish Football at its progressive best" and added: "It would achieve the twin objectives of no member club being unduly punished for an incomplete season on the field of play, while preserving the sporting integrity of the game.

"We are open to dialogue with the Reconstruction Group, but for the record, we do see permanent reconstruction as the fairest and simplest way forward."