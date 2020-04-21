Manchester United: Brandon Williams tackling his dog and cooking lessons during lockdown

Kieran McKenna (right) was given a contract with Tottenham in 2002 when he was 16

Manchester United first-team coach Kieran McKenna has revealed how the club's staff are staying in contact with the squad during the Covid-19 lockdown.

United sit fifth in the Premier League with a 5-0 win at Lask in the Europa League on 12 March their last game before coronavirus restrictions were put in place.

"There's contact going on all the time, be it from Charlie (Owen, fitness coach) myself or a doctor, or Ole, Michael (Carrick) and Mick [Phelan] are speaking to the players individually," McKenna told the club website.

"I think it's important they feel that sense of connection. I think they're getting that in a lot of different ways, be that through the different social media avenues, or I've tried to ring quite a few - especially a few of the younger boys - to make sure they're okay, and try and stop Brandon Williams tackling his dog on a regular basis!

"Angel Gomes tells me he's having regular cooking lessons from his brother and Tahith (Chong) has been chipping in in the kitchen.

"I miss being on grass and the one-on-one with players but the biggest priority at the minute is that they keep safe and well."

Brief career

McKenna, who is a former Northern Ireland U21 international from Fermanagh, joined Tottenham as a teenager but was forced to retire from playing due to a persistent hip injury aged just 23.

He took coaching badges at Tottenham and was put in charge of their U18 side in 2015 before joining Manchester United the following year.

McKenna also managed United's U18s but he now sits beside manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Old Trafford dugout, and the pair are among the coaching staff planning ahead despite no return date for the Premier League or Europa League.

"All we can do is maintain a level of fitness in the players close to where they left off," he added.

Angel Gomez was the first player born in the 2000s to make a Premier League appearance

"On a technical and tactical level there's a few things we can through video while the boys have been doing very well on their physical condition.

"We are preparing some hypothetical situations that may occur - we may come back and have a smallish window of a few weeks trainings before going into an intense period of games.

"We're preparing for that and discussing what the build-up to that could look like. If were to return to some form of training there may be some sort of social distancing and smaller groups.

"There is a lot unknown at the minute so it's just about planning and being prepared the best we can."