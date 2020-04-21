Jordan Nobbs: Arsenal Women midfielder signs new deal

From the section

Jordan Nobbs was out for nine months last year after suffering a serious knee injury

England midfielder Jordan Nobbs has extended her contract with Women's Super League side Arsenal.

The 27-year-old, capped 63 times, joined from Sunderland in 2010 and has scored 66 goals in 206 appearances.

"Putting football aside, she personifies what Arsenal means," boss Joe Montemurro told the club website.

"To have players staying here for pretty much their whole career is something that's very, very special from a coaching perspective."

The club have not disclosed the length of the deal Nobbs has signed.