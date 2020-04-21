Linfield: Premiership champions furlough players and staff amid Covid-19 lockdown

Linfield celebrate a goal in front of their fans at Windsor Park

Premiership leaders Linfield have furloughed players and key staff as the Covid-19 lockdown results in the club facing the "loss of expected incomes".

The champions were four points clear at the top when they played their last game on 7 March.

"All local clubs are facing significant challenges in these uncertain times," said chairman Roy McGivern.

"Linfield FC has placed our players and key staff on furlough leave for the immediate future."

"This will ensure that we can avail of the Government's Job Retention Scheme and minimise the impacts of this global crisis on our finances," he told the club website.

"We are in regular contact with the players and they are all in good condition in readiness for the resumption of the season at some point in the coming months.

Loyalty applauded

"I would take this opportunity to thank all of our supporters for their continued loyalty and patience in these difficult times."

The government's Job Retention Scheme allows for employees to receive 80% of their wages while on furlough.

McGivern also described as "opportunistic" suggestions of a change in how money from European competition should be allocated.

"The club is fully focused on completing the domestic season, in accordance with UEFA advice, and in working with the IFA and NIFL to consider the implications for the 2020/21 season," he added.

"This club, along with others, has invested heavily to improve our performance and to enhance the position of the Irish league within a European context.

"It is imperative, therefore, that European places and the resulting revenues are awarded solely on merit and we would reject what we view as opportunistic calls for a wider distribution of European incomes this season."