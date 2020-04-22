Foyle Cup: Youth tournament set to be cancelled over Covid-19 pandemic

There is unlikely to be any Foyle Cup action this summer

Foyle Cup organisers say that "cancelling will be our only option" when a final decision is made on this summer's youth tournament next week.

Over 400 teams played last year in the north-west event which started in 1992.

"If we are being honest at this stage, we do not think it will be going ahead," the committee stated.

"Government are talking now, even before we come to terms with first phase of this virus, stating the second phase could be even worse."

Organisers have been discussing the issue with sponsors and local councils.

"There are many considerations which we have to take into consideration - the main consideration being the health, safety and well being of our kids, coaches, managers, referees, parents and family members," they added.

Social distancing

"Added to this we believe social distancing is here to stay for some considerable time - well into 2021.

"In addition we will need to consider the pressure the hospital staff are under and as many of our First Aid volunteers are involved supporting front line services. It is questionable if many of them will be available.

"A further matter which requires consideration is insurance cover which I think will be to be difficult to get insurance cover or if we did it would be extremely expensive.

"A final decision by committee will be made next week but I would say cancelling will be our only option."