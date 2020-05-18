Steven Thompson takes Sportscene predictor crown

With the Scottish Premiership having been brought to a premature close, full-time has also been blown on the Sportscene Predictor.

Over the season, BBC Scotland pundit Steven Thompson has locked horns with 17 different guests, including world champion boxer Josh Taylor and Still Game stars Tam and Isa.

But who came out on top? And who had challenges to forget? Here, we take a look.

In week one, Olympic medal-winning curler Eve Muirhead had an encounter to forget as the former Rangers and St Mirren striker strolled to a resounding 120 to 10 victory to get off to a dream start.

Things got heated in week two when wrestler Grado told Thommo he was "gettin a pastin", and that is exactly how it panned out as our expert registered 50 points compared to Grado's 110 - a score no other guest beat.

Challenges would follow, including defeats by Scottish indie band The Snuts and Scottish NFL star Jamie Gillan. However, Thommo remained in front, registering victories over the likes of former Scotland scrum-half Rory Lawson.

And although the wheels looked like they may be starting to derail in the final weeks on the back of three straight defeats, the former Scotland striker still finished 140 points better off than the total his guest opponents amassed.

FINAL LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 110 Grado 70 Laura Miller 60 Simon Donnelly 50 Jamie Gillan 40 Rory Lawson 40 Malky Mackay 40 Stoltman Brothers 30 Kieron Achara 30 Andrew Butchart 30 The Snuts 20 Rachel Corsie 20 Paul Craig 20 Tam & Isa 20 Stephen Gallacher 20 Josh Taylor 10 Be Charlotte 10 Eve Muirhead

Total scores Thommo 760 Guests 620