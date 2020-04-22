Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Edouard, Arsenal, Rangers, Aberdeen

Celtic's wait to be crowned champions looks set to be extended after UEFA drew up a new timetable for domestic seasons to be completed in July (Daily Record).

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Odsonne Edouard as Celtic have been tipped to sell the striker to fund two other signings (Daily Express).

Scotland and Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie says he chatted with Steven Gerrard about playing for Rangers in Dubai - minutes after being sick as a result of an all-day drinking session with Ibrox goalkeeper Allan McGregor (Scottish Sun).

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has backed games behind closed doors and has proposed a live-streaming model for fans to watch (Daily Record).

Scottish Cup winning St Johnstone striker Steven MacLean backs his old manager Tommy Wright and insists their league turnaround was 'never in doubt' (Herald - subscription may be required).

Lower league clubs could go bust if they are forced to play games behind closed doors, according to Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters (The Times - subscription required).