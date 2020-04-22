Auchinleck Talbot awarded Scottish junior title despite being 12 points off top

How would you feel about your team winning the title when they're in third place, 12 points off the top and having played barely half of their league games?

That's exactly what has happened to Scottish junior club Auchinleck Talbot, who have been crowned champions of the West Region Premiership.

Why? Well because the Scottish Junior FA have curtailed the league season early on a points per game basis with all football in Scotland suspended until 10 June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Talbot had garnered 41 points to Kilwinning's 53, but had no less than nine games in hand on their Ayrshire rivals, who had played 25 of their 30 league games. Glasgow side Pollok were second on 42 points from 22 games.

But when you calculate points totals based on an average per game, Talbot finish as league winners due to their average of 2.56 points per game compared to Kilwinning's 2.12 and Pollok's 1.90.

The Scottish Championship and Leagues One and Two were also decided on this basis and the Premiership could follow, though the result would not be as dramatic.

Talbot's reward is that they get to compete in the Scottish Cup, which they reached the last-16 of in 2019 after beating Championship side Ayr United.

A statement from the West Junior FA committee said: "We believe we must recognise each club that would have likely gone on to win their respective league titles. Success needs to be recognised even if factors are part of the deciding process."

It's proved a controversial move especially as it is the last title of its kind, with 63 junior clubs moving to a brand new West of Scotland League for next term, which allows them to go for promotion towards the SPFL.

What a way to go out.