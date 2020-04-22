National League clubs vote to end regular season immediately

National League clubs had between seven and 11 regular-season games left to play in the 2019-20 campaign

National League clubs have voted to end the regular season at its current point, with promotion and relegation outcomes "under careful consideration".

The league's board had urged clubs in its three divisions to vote in favour of ending the regular season without further games because of coronavirus.

The league said there was a "clear majority of clubs in favour" from the almost 90% of responses returned.

Football in the fifth and sixth tiers was suspended on 16 March.

Clubs in the National League, National League North and National League South divisions that have not yet voted still have an opportunity to do so, the league's board said, but it "would not change the outcome".

A National League statement added: "In the knowledge that the ordinary resolution has passed, the League's board has chosen to communicate the decision now and before the last few responses are received, which will not change the outcome, to enable clubs to make business decisions with greater clarity as soon as possible.

"The options concerning the sporting outcomes of the 2019-20 season remain under careful and timely consideration, and further updates will be given in due course."

Two clubs are usually promoted from the fifth tier into League Two, with four clubs being relegated and replaced by the champions and play-off winners in each of the National League North and South divisions.

In March, leagues from the men's seventh tier downwards in England were ended immediately and results expunged.

National League chief executive Michael Tattersall added: "At a time when the entire country is wrestling with the devastating impact of Covid-19, the cancellation of the remaining normal season matches brings a degree of certainty to our clubs coping with the business implications of the virus."

Barrow director 'strongly against voiding season'

National League leaders Barrow won 21 of their 37 league games this season, scoring 68 goals

Barrow were four points clear at the top of the National League when the season was halted, and director Levi Gill believes the decision to end the regular season is the right one - even though his side's promotion to the English Football League now hangs in the balance.

The club's nine remaining fixtures will now be scrapped, with clubs waiting to discover what options are given for ending the season as a whole.

"Taken in isolation, it is the right call," Gill told BBC Sport.

The National League have said they will present options for how to finish the campaign but Gill says there has been no clarity over what, or how many, choices they are likely to be given.

"Obviously we are very strongly against voiding the season," he said.

"But apart from that, it is impossible to know what to do without seeing the choices. It could be complete the table by points-per-game average, give final positions out on current standings or play-offs. I would prefer a straight 'yes or no' option but I don't know if that is what we will get."

The National League had hoped to have the whole situation concluded by the end of the month but Gill feels that deadline is "tight".

He confirmed Barrow have already passed EFL inspections, although work to put a roof over the visitors' section at their Holker Street stadium is now on hold.

"We had to take a gamble on paying for the work because it needed to be done if we did get promoted," he said. "That is stopped now but we are committed to it."

Barrow are aiming to return to the EFL after a 48-year absence after they were voted out in 1972 to make way for Hereford, despite only finishing third from bottom of the old Fourth Division.