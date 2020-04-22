Sunderland: Jim Rodwell becomes chief executive at Stadium of Light

Sunderland said Jim Rodwell has knowledge, passion and connections

Sunderland have appointed Jim Rodwell as their new chief executive after five years in a similar role at Scunthorpe.

Rodwell, 49, has also been CEO at Notts County, a board director at the Football Association and EFL, and played for a number of clubs including Rushden and Diamonds and Boston United.

He joins as owner Stewart Donald tries to sell the Black Cats.

Sunderland were seventh in League One when football was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"From my very first meeting with the chairman, I was sold on his enthusiasm and passion for the club," Rodwell told the Sunderland website.

"I'll be counting down the days until I can get started at the stadium and academy to do all I can to drive this great club forward.

"I would also like to pay thanks to the Swann family for the last five years and for being so understanding in allowing me to join Sunderland."

Scunthorpe chairman Peter Swann has moved quickly to replace Rodwell, with chief operating officer Leanne Mayo stepping up to chief executive.