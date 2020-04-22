Dungannon Swifts: Premiership club to show NHS support with new logo

How the Dungannon Swifts shirt will look next season

Dungannon Swifts will wear the NHS logo instead of a sponsor on their shirt next season as a tribute to the work of its staff in the coronavirus outbreak.

Sixty-nine members of NHS staff have died during the pandemic.

"Thank you to everyone at the NHS who've been working, and continue to work tirelessly for the good of us all," the club said.

"They are putting their own lives at risk, to ensure the care and support for those in need is provided."

The statement added: "This is just our small way of saying thank you."

Dungannon are also among the Irish Premiership clubs to have furloughed players and staff as Covid-19 hits finances.

The government's job retention scheme allows for employees to receive 80% of their wages while on furlough.

The Swifts last played on 7 March and are ninth in the league standings with seven games remaining.