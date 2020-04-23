Norman Hunter: Leeds to name stand after club legend who died from coronavirus

Norman Hunter received many accolades during his time as a player with Leeds United

Leeds United are to rename the South Stand at Elland Road in honour of club legend Norman Hunter, who died aged 76 after contracting coronavirus.

Hunter made 726 appearances during 14 years as a player for the club.

He helped them win six trophies and also played 28 times for England.

"Naming the South Stand after Norman is the very least we could do to recognise the lifetime of hard work and dedication he gave to our football club," said owner Andrea Radrizzani.

"Norman was respected and loved by everyone connected to the club and as we battle through uncertain times it is unlikely that he will be able to be given the send-off he deserves and therefore we expect the South Stand to be bouncing when fans are finally allowed to return to Elland Road and pay their respects to a giant of the game."

Hunter died on 17 April, seven days after being admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

He follows Don Revie, manager for much of his time with the Whites, in having a stand named after him.

A similar honour was also bestowed on John Charles, whose Leeds career ended in 1962, the year Hunter made his first-team debut as an 18-year-old.

Hunter's former team-mate and captain Billy Bremner is immortalised with a statue outside the ground.

Last year the 1967-74 side, of which Hunter was a member, were awarded the freedom of the city to mark the club's 100th anniversary.

"As a family we are touched by the club's decision to name the South Stand after Norman and we would like to take this opportunity to thank the supporters of the club and the game in general for the amazing messages of sympathy we have received in recent days," said Hunter's wife Sue.

"Finally, once again we would also like to thank all the doctors and nurses and everyone in the NHS who supported Norman too."

After leaving Leeds in 1976, Hunter also played for Bristol City and Barnsley, before managing the latter and Rotherham.