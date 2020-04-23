Phil Neville: England women's boss to leave role next summer

Phil Neville - pictured with England international Jordan Nobbs - played 59 times for England

Phil Neville is to leave his role as England women's manager next summer.

The 43-year-old former Manchester United and Everton defender was appointed in January 2018 on a contract until the summer of 2021.

He led the Lionesses to a first SheBelieves Cup title and a fourth-place finish at the World Cup in 2019.

But since last year's quarter-final win over Norway, they have lost seven of 11 games and failed to retain their SheBelieves Cup title in March.

Neville, a former England international, had been set to lead Team GB into this summer's Olympic Games, before taking control of the Lionesses at the Women's Euros on home soil in 2021.

But that tournament is moving to July 2022.

The key dates in Neville's reign

23 Jan 2018: Appointed England head coach, signing a contract until end of Euro 2021.

: Apologises for historical controversial tweets about women. Is not charged by Football Association. 1 Mar 2018: Makes managerial debut at SheBelievesCup, with England beating France 4-1 in opening match. They go on to finish runners-up.

Makes managerial debut at SheBelievesCup, with England beating France 4-1 in opening match. They go on to finish runners-up. 23 Mar 2018 : Lionesses move up to second in Fifa world rankings, their best position and highest of an England team.

: Lionesses move up to second in Fifa world rankings, their best position and highest of an England team. Aug-Sep 2018: England qualify for 2019 World Cup with a 3-0 win over Wales, before thrashing Kazakhstan 6-0 to conclude unbeaten qualifying campaign.

England qualify for 2019 World Cup with a 3-0 win over Wales, before thrashing Kazakhstan 6-0 to conclude unbeaten qualifying campaign. Feb-Mar 2019: Wins over Brazil and Japan and draw with the USA mean England win SheBelievesCup for first time.

Wins over Brazil and Japan and draw with the USA mean England win SheBelievesCup for first time. Jun-Jul 2019: England reach semi-final of World Cup for second time in a row before losing to eventual winners USA. They then lose to Sweden in what Neville describes as "a nonsense game" to finish fourth.

England reach semi-final of World Cup for second time in a row before losing to eventual winners USA. They then lose to Sweden in what Neville describes as "a nonsense game" to finish fourth. Mar 2020: England fail to retain SheBelieves Cup with defeat by Spain in their final match a seventh loss in 11 games. Neville says questions about his future are "totally" acceptable.

England fail to retain SheBelieves Cup with defeat by Spain in their final match a seventh loss in 11 games. Neville says questions about his future are "totally" acceptable. 22 Apr 2020: News emerges Neville will leave role next summer.

What Neville said

On his appointment: "I didn't get it by default. I didn't just get handed the keys to women's football. This is not something that has been plucked from the top of a tree."

One day later when he apologised after old controversial tweets he had posted about women emerged: "My comments were not a true and genuine reflection of either my character or beliefs."

At his first news conference: "I'm not a sexist. I've lived my life right."

On how big a role it is: "I'm England manager. Any job after this will be a step down."

After England lose in World Cup semi-final to US in July 2019: "I'm proud. They have touched the hearts of the nation. I couldn't ask for more. We had the time of our lives."

After England draw to Belgium and lose to Norway in September 2019: "I'm here to stay. And I'm going to continue to keep improving."

Before final match of SheBelieves Cup in March 2020: "There is a real acceptance that we have to improve but they [the FA] know the journey we are going on and I will know myself if it is not working."

After losing to Spain and failing to retain She Believes Cup in March 2020: "Ultimately results have to improve and I've been in football long enough to say that and I've got to make sure over the next two or three weeks we take stock, reset and make the right decisions."

What others said

On his appointment

Former Everton team-mate Leon Osman: "He doesn't know the ins and outs of the women's game but he's adaptable and I don't think it will take him long before he's memorised every player who's playing in all the leagues."

Former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis: "This is a someone who has worked under Sir Alex Ferguson and is from a group of players who have lived with a winning mentality their whole careers. That is something which this team has never had."

England midfielder Katie Chapman: "Surely there must be coaches out there who've had a lot more experience in the women's game, and of actually being a manager?"

After 2018 SheBelieves Cup

Brown-Finnis: "There was not much between us and the world champions. There was still a gap, however, and Neville has got until the World Cup in the summer of 2019 to close it."

After England win 2019 SheBelievs Cup

Former England forward Sue Smith: "That will send out a statement to the rest of the world. That was a fantastic, professional performance. It was brilliant."

After England lose to USA in World Cup semi-final

Former England defender Alex Scott: "When you look at the USA, they were fitter, ruthless and clinical when they needed to be - those are the lessons England will need to take. They have to be honest with themselves."

After England lose to Germany to make it one win in seven

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes: "Everybody has to ride it out with Neville. I haven't seen an evolution from England's team. I'm sure Phil will be concerned with the form, I would be in his position."

After losing to Spain in failed SheBelieves Cup defence in March

England winger Nikita Parris: "It's gone six, seven, eight months and we haven't improved really. As a team we haven't improved, individually we haven't improved and we have to take responsibility. Phil has protected us for far too long."