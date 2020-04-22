Transfer rumours: Neymar, Cavani, Mbappe, James, Karius, Partey, Bolasie

Brazil striker Neymar, 26, will have to take a pay cut of around £26m if he wants to move to Barcelona from Paris St-Germain this summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Paris St-Germain have made tying down France striker Kylian Mbappe, 21, to a new contract their number one priority this summer despite suffering a drop in income because of the coronavirus pandemic. (ESPN)

Chelsea are set to step up their interest in Leicester's England full-back Ben Chilwell, 23. (Sun)

Inter Miami owner David Beckham has spoken to Real Madrid about the possibility of signing Colombia forward James Rodriguez, 28. (Goal)

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, 26, is set to join Wolves on loan for next season. (Fantatik - in Turkish)

Karius is close to cancelling his two-year loan contract at Besiktas and returning to Anfield early after a dispute over unpaid wages. (Guardian)

Newcastle's prospective new owners have made Paris St-Germain's Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, 33, a prime transfer target and also hope to appoint Massimiliano Allegri or Mauricio Pochettino as manager. (ESPN)

Arsenal have opened talks with Atletico Madrid over a deal to sign Ghana international Thomas Partey, 26, according to the midfielder's father. (Mail)

Tottenham are interested in signing Real Betis' Brazilian full-back Emerson, 21, who is co-owned by Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Tottenham are also set to rival Inter Milan in a bid to sign Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Arthur, 23. Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Chelsea are competing with Atletico Madrid for the signing of 16-year-old Netherlands U21 striker Mohamed Sankoh from Stoke. (Goal)

Premier League clubs are aiming to resume training on 9 May with a number of managers telling their players to prepare for a return to work. (Sun)

DR Congo winger Yannick Bolasie, 30, is to return to Everton after Sporting Lisbon cut his loan spell short in an attempt to cut costs. (A Bola - in Portuguese)

A group of League One and League Two sides have told the Football League that a salary cap will need to be introduced next season in order to avoid a number of clubs going out of business. (Mail)

Schalke boss David Wagner says the club cannot afford to sign Jonjoe Kenny, 23, from Everton on a permanent deal but would like to extend the defender's loan for another season. (Sky Sports)

Leeds will still sign Portuguese winger Helder Costa, 26, from Wolves on 1 July despite the financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis. (Football Insider)