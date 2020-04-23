Neil Skidmore: Oldham Athletic analyst charged by FA

From the section

Oldham Athletic are currently 19th in the League Two table

Oldham's sport science and performance analyst Neil Skidmore has been charged with using abusive language prior to their 0-0 draw at Stevenage in January.

It is alleged Skidmore used abusive and/or insulting words towards stadium security staff members before the game.

The charge constitutes an "aggravated breach" because the language included "a reference to disability and/or sexual orientation".

Skidmore has until Thursday, 7 May to respond.