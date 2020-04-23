Neil Skidmore: Oldham Athletic analyst charged by FA
-
- From the section Oldham
Oldham's sport science and performance analyst Neil Skidmore has been charged with using abusive language prior to their 0-0 draw at Stevenage in January.
It is alleged Skidmore used abusive and/or insulting words towards stadium security staff members before the game.
The charge constitutes an "aggravated breach" because the language included "a reference to disability and/or sexual orientation".
Skidmore has until Thursday, 7 May to respond.