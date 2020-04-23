Scottish Premiership: Clubs await outcome of Uefa meeting on ending season

If the Premiership is finished early, Celtic will be crowned champions

The fate of the Scottish Premiership season could become clearer as Uefa's executive committee meets to discuss how football proceeds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The SPFL board can curtail the top flight after its resolution to end the lower leagues was passed.

But Uefa warned on Tuesday leagues should only be cancelled in "special cases", without elaborating further.

Scottish clubs hope for clarity from Thursday's meeting.

Uefa said at Tuesday's meeting of 55 member associations that they "strongly recommend" leagues are completed, and they are still intent on completing the Champions League and Europa League in August.

That could prove complicated for the SPFL because Rangers still have the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen to play, and could end up competing in two different seasons simultaneously should the Premiership end early.

With eight games to play Celtic lead Rangers by 13 points in the top flight and will be crowned champions should it end prematurely, while Hearts would be relegated.

The Dutch FA "intends not to continue" the Eredivisie season and the Belgian top flight has already been called, but neither of those nations has any representatives left in European competition.

Scottish clubs will also want to hear about the impact of an early finish on qualification for next season's European competitions, after Uefa sent a letter to associations warning places could be forfeited if leagues were not completed.