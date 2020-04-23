NIFL expands mental health support to clubs amid Covid-19 uncertainty

Linfield and Coleraine are challenging for this season's Irish Premiership title which has been suspended since early March

The Northern Ireland Football League has expanded its mental health support programme for clubs in response to the current uncertain climate.

With fixtures postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus, NIFL says it is "committed to providing continued practical support and guidance during these difficult times,".

There are now five support options available to players and staff, including an online support hub and free player access to a football psychology app.

Managers and coached are also being offered one-to-one contact support as part of the initiative.

Nine Irish Premiership clubs have opted to furlough their players and staff as the pandemic has ground sport to a halt across the world.

With no top flight games played since 7 March, it is not clear when, how and if the season will be able to resume.

Along with Sport NI, NIFL has presented its clubs with with a range of support networks that are available immediately.

"We are aware of the importance of mental health at this time," said a NIFL statement.

Even prior to the coronavirus outbreak, league organisers had been placing a greater emphasis on a mental wellbeing support system.

The player welfare programme with mental health and addiction charity Sporting Chance remains in place for clubs, as does access to the sports chaplain.

Alongside the football psychology app and the management support, Sport NI has launched a new 'Inspire Sports Hub', an online service providing access to a range of resources, information and advice relation to mental wellbeing in sport.