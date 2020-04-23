Dominic Matteo: Former Liverpool defender fully recovered from brain tumour

Dominic Matteo spent seven years at Liverpool before signing for Leeds United in 2000

Former Liverpool defender Dominic Matteo says he has now fully recovered after treatment for a brain tumour.

The 45-year-old former Scotland international had surgery in November.

Writing on Twitter, Matteo said he has now been given the all-clear and thanked staff at Leeds General Infirmary and St James' Hospital.

“Yesterday I got the phone call, the one I’ve been praying for - my brain scan is clear,” he said.

“After six months of fear, pain, rehab, surgery and treatment, I’m healthy. It feels unreal.

“The LGI & St James’s Hospital saved my life. They were simply incredible. Thank you will never be enough”

Matteo made 155 appearances for Liverpool between 1993 and 2000 before joining Leeds United.

He helped the Elland Road side reach the Champions League semi-finals in 2001 and later captained the club.

The defender also had spells with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City before retiring as a player in 2009.