Uefa set for sporting merit qualification method for European competitions

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin

Uefa will use sporting merit rather than club coefficient to decide on qualification for next season’s European competitions if domestic leagues cannot finish because of the coronavirus pandemic.

During a video conference between all 55 national associations, the Spanish Football Association suggested places being allocated on the basis of club coefficient.

This method, used for rankings and seedings in European club competitions, is calculated over the past five years would have benefitted Atletico Madrid, who are currently outside the top four in La Liga, at the expense of Real Sociedad.

It would also have meant Manchester United qualifying to the Champions League at the expense of Leicester City.

However, it is understood a meeting of Uefa's executive committee determined that on-field performances this season up to a league being suspended should be the deciding factor.

The precise details around sporting merit are yet to be explained, although it is expected Uefa will release a statement at some point on Thursday.

The Premier League has nine rounds of fixtures remaining but in Spain and Italy there are still 11 and 12 rounds left respectively.

The Scottish Premiership is waiting on the outcome of Uefa's meeting before deciding what course of action to take, while the Dutch Eredivisie announced it was unlikely to complete the current season because of an extension of government restrictions until 1 September.

Belgium's top division, the Jupiler League, is also set to be cancelled despite there being just one regular-season game and play-offs to be played.