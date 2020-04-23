Eric Dier: Tottenham midfielder charged by FA after confronting fan

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Eric Dier confronts a fan who "insulted him"

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier has been charged by the Football Association after he climbed over seats to confront a fan after a match in March.

The incident happened after Spurs were knocked out of the FA Cup at home by Norwich.

"Eric Dier has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3," the FA said in a statement.

"It is alleged that his actions at the conclusion of the fixture were improper and/or threatening."

Dier has until 8 May 2020 to respond.

In the match Dier, who has 40 England caps, scored in the penalty shootout defeat by Norwich, but keeper Tim Krul saved two efforts to put the Canaries into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Speaking at the time Spurs manager Jose Mourinho said a fan had insulted him after the end of the game.

"I repeat we professionals cannot do it, but I repeat I am with the player and I understand the player," he said. "The fans were with the team until the last penalty kick that we missed.

"This person insulted Eric, the family was there, the younger brother was not happy with the situation."

The incident happened in the area behind the dugouts, which is a corporate section.

What happened?

Video on social media showed Dier running and jumping over the pitchside barriers into the stand at the end of the game. He made a beeline for a fan and clambered over seats until he reached the top row of seats in front of the hospitality boxes.

Another video shows him being restrained by fans and security, while shouting "he's my brother". He is then led away by security with his arm around a fan.