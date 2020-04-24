National League board to discuss next steps after ending season

Barrow are top of the National League table, four points above second-placed Harrogate

The National League board will meet on Friday to discuss the next steps after deciding to end their regulation season earlier this week.

In addition to discussing whether it is feasible to continue with the play-offs, the board is expected to provide a few options which will determine how teams conclude the campaign.

Clubs will be asked for their views and the National League has said each future decision will be clearly laid before them before any final determination is made.

As it stands, the English Football League (EFL) is still working on the principle of two teams getting promoted - but that will depend on whatever format the National League decides.

The EFL also needs to balance its divisions for next season after Bury's expulsion meant only 23 sides were left competing in League One.

Football in England is suspended indefinitely, with the Premier League and EFL still hoping to play seasons to a conclusion.