Scott Brown: Celtic captain says players want to finish season

Celtic would win a ninth straight title if the Premiership is called early

Celtic's players want the chance to secure a record-equalling ninth straight Scottish top-flight title on the pitch, says captain Scott Brown.

On Thursday, Uefa paved the way for the SPFL to exercise its authority to call the Premiership campaign early amid the coronavirus crisis.

That would crown Celtic as champions as they currently lead Rangers by 13 points with eight games left.

"I would love to see the league finish," Brown told Sky Sports.

"We want the season to finish so we can play out all the games and we can get the trophy. We think that if we continue playing the way we were playing, we could extend our lead at the top."

Celtic have won all three major domestic trophies in Scotland for the last three seasons and, having already secured the League Cup this term, could clinch a fourth straight treble should the Scottish Cup conclude as planned by the Scottish FA.

Neil Lennon's side won 11 of their 12 domestic matches after the winter break in January, having ceded the advantage in the title race to Rangers with Old Firm defeat in the final game of 2019.

Another title would give Celtic a ninth in a row for the second time in their history, while Rangers have also achieved the feat once.

"Ten would be incredible but we take it one game at a time, we take it one season at a time," Brown added. "We want this nine and we're determined, we're a hungry bunch of lads, we love trophies and we enjoy doing what we do.

"I would love to see the league finish, get all the games done and dusted but it might not be at the end of the day. Nobody in the world would've thought this would've happened."