Graeme Jones: Luton Town part company with manager

Luton Town have parted company with manager Graeme Jones after just under a year in charge at Kenilworth Road.

The former Everton, Wigan and West Brom assistant, 50, has had his contract terminated "by mutual agreement".

The Hatters said the decision is "in order to reduce its cost base".

Luton won successive promotions from League Two to reach the second tier, but were 23rd in the Championship and six points from safety when the season was halted because of coronavirus.

They will revert in the interim to having chief recruitment officer Mick Harford in charge.

Following previous boss Nathan Jones' move to Stoke in January 2019, Harford was in charge for the rest of the League One season, until Graeme Jones took control on 7 May.

Harford will now act as "a relationship manager on football matters" between the Hatters' board, staff and the playing squad.

Assistant manager Gary Brabin, first-team coach Inigo Idiakez and technical goalkeeping coach Imanol Etxeberria have also had their contracts terminated with immediate effect.

A club statement said: "Given the current circumstances affecting not only football but the world as whole, the club are taking an early move to restructure in order to reduce its cost base and to create efficiencies within the football department.

"As a result of amicable discussions, Graeme and the board of directors have agreed terms upon which he will leave his role with immediate effect.

"When we have more concrete knowledge about the recommencement of the 2019-20 season or the start of 2020-21, we will then reconsider our position with regards to the football management structure.

"Applications for any of the positions will not be considered or reviewed at this time.

"The club will be making no further comment at this stage as everyone continues to battle with the challenges of the coronavirus."

