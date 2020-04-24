Nicky Cowley: Football Association drops charge against Huddersfield assistant

Nicky Cowley followed his brother, Danny, to Huddersfield from Lincoln City in September

Huddersfield Town assistant boss Nicky Cowley has had a charge of verbally abusing a Nottingham Forest coach withdrawn by the Football Association.

The FA charged him with an aggravated breach of their rules after claims the abuse made reference to nationality.

Cowley denied the allegation, which was made following Town's 2-1 Championship win over Forest on 21 December.

Huddersfield submitted video evidence to the FA of the incident in support of Cowley's denial.

The FA notified Huddersfield on Friday that the proceedings against Cowley had been withdrawn after reviewing the video material.

"Both Nicky and the club are happy that this matter is now closed, and that Nicky has been cleared of any suggestion of discriminatory behaviour, which is a very serious allegation," a statement from Huddersfield said.

An FA statement added: "For the avoidance of doubt, the FA believes the allegation was made in good faith and we thank the witnesses for coming forward.

"The FA also wishes to thank Mr Cowley for his co-operation."