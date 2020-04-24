Hearts: Ann Budge issues ultimatum to players over wage cuts

Hearts captain Steven Naismith has said he will take a 50% pay cut and manager Daniel Stendel has waived his salary

Hearts chair Ann Budge has warned that suspending players' contracts is "the only viable alternative" if they do not accept a wage reduction.

Budge has written to the squad asking them to agree to cuts - first proposed a month ago - of between 10% and 30%.

Despite talks with PFA Scotland over pay deferrals, Budge says these are "simply not an option".

Clause 12 of SPFL contracts allows clubs to suspend player salaries when the game is in shutdown.

Hearts captain Steven Naismith has said publicly he will accept a 50% pay cut, while manager Daniel Stendel has forgone his salary and defender Clevid Dikamona has cancelled his contract.

Budge says the continuing uncertainty over when Scottish football will resume from the coronavirus-enforced hiatus - and whether it will be behind closed doors - left her little choice.

She confirmed the players have been paid in full for March and is pressing them for an answer so that April's salaries can be processed.

"I wish there was an option other than a temporary wage cut but after careful consideration it is the only way for the club to proceed with financial certainty," she said.

"Our business model and our commitment to fan ownership is arguably unique to Scottish football, and for all of the many positives that brings, in the current climate it also presents us with distinct challenges.

"I cannot - and will not, in good conscience - leave the club in a position again where football debt is left as a 'legacy' for those who follow."

Hearts face relegation from the Premiership if the SPFL exercises its right to curtail the top-flight season after clubs passed a resolution to end the lower leagues.

Budge, co-chair of the SPFL's reconstruction group, accepts suspending contracts - which would mean affected players receive no pay - is the "least palatable" of the cost-cutting measures available.

"If this is ultimately the route we have to take, we would continue to be open to dialogue with individual players on a month-by-month basis," she added.