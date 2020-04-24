Chris Mepham: Defender expects Wales benefit from Euros postponement

Chris Mepham (right) joined Bournemouth from Brentford in January 2019 for £12 milion, while David Brooks (left) signed for the Cherries for £11.5 million in July 2018

Chris Mepham expects Wales to benefit from the postponement of Euro 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the tournament back 12-months but Mepham, who is recovering from a knee injury, admits he will personally benefit despite the "horrible situation."

Mepham and his Bournemouth and Wales teammate David Brooks should both be fit for 2021 but would have been doubts to feature for Wales this summer.

"It's a positive for us, even though it's horrible situation," he said.

Brooks has not played a single game for the Cherries this season after having ankle surgery, while Mepham suffered a serious knee injury on 4 January and has not played since.

"It is a horrible situation we find ourselves in with how many people have lost their lives to it, but if there is a benefit individually it's that it has given me more time to get my knee stronger," defender Mepham told BBC Radio Solent.

"If the season was in full swing, I might have tried to rush back. This way I can get my hamstrings stronger and build-up muscle I lost when I was on crutches.

"Hopefully when we do go back I will be raring to go and it is the same with Brooksy."

Euro 2020 will be just the third major final appearance for Wales and with Bournemouth in the relegation zone in the Premier League, Mepham and Brooks will have all to play for if and when the season resumes.

Uefa has urged clubs to "explore all possible options" to finish domestic seasons and use "a different format" if needed for teams to qualify for European competitions.

European football's governing body wants clubs to qualify for European competitions through "sporting merit".

"For club and country there would be a benefit with injured players coming back," Mepham added.

"With Wales and the Euros, for me and Brooksy, two lads who have been out for a significant amount of time, if the Euros getting delayed for a year allows us to get good game time in the build-up, another 30 Premier League games, then that should only be a positive for the pair of us and for the nation."

Mepham also joined Wales boss Ryan Giggs in pointing out another clear benefit for Wales, the return of Stoke midfielder Joe Allen, who suffered a ruptured Achilles in March.

"We also have Joe Allen, he picked up quite a bad injury recently and having someone like him ready for next summer will only be a positive, touch wood, we all stay fit for those Euros."

Mepham agrees with Burnley boss Sean Dyche that there would be no need for a full pre-season if and when football can resume.

"I like to think all the lads are working hard enough we could be ready in two weeks," he said.

"It will take a little bit of time, but I think when we do go back we wouldn't need a full pre-season, just a couple of weeks to get us ready for the final part of the season."