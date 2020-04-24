Discussions ongoing to keep EFL transfer window open amid coronavirus crisis

No matches have been played in the English Football League since 10 March because of the coronavirus pandemic

Discussions are ongoing to extend the summer transfer window for English Football League clubs until at least the end of January 2021.

There is broad support from the EFL for the window to open immediately after the season concludes and to remain open to alleviate financial pressures during the coronavirus pandemic.

The EFL is hopeful the campaign can finish in the summer, but there is no indication when it might begin again and has previously said the season could be completed in 56 days.

The matter of transfer windows was discussed in Wednesday's EFL board meeting, with the organisation in talks with the Football Association and the Premier League.

World governing body Fifa, which would make the final decision, has previously agreed to be "flexible and allow the relevant transfer windows to be moved, so they fall between the end of the old season and the start of the new season".

But there are now calls from some EFL clubs, including League One Portsmouth, for the window to stay open until at least the end of January 2021.

"Everyone I speak to is pro keeping the window open," Portsmouth chief executive Mark Catlin said. "Myself, along with a lot of other clubs, think that we should.

"I believe the Championship are interested in it as well, because it's so difficult at this moment in time to predict what the 2020-21 budgets are going to look like.

"I think we need that flexibility, both in the loan market and the transfer market, for clubs to be able to trade their way out of difficulties and adapt, as the situation continues to evolve during that period.

"If we've closed that window, we've got no flexibility. We have to go in with an inflated budget to cover ourselves in the event of injuries. Whereas if the window stays open, we can carry on trading and just top our squad up as and when needed.

"The people I've spoken to at the FA are broadly supportive. I think there would have to be some caveats and conditions in there because you wouldn't want anyone abusing it."

As things stand, the 2020 summer transfer window will close at 17:00 BST on 1 September, as 31 August is a Bank Holiday. Any proposal to move this date would require an EFL vote before being cleared by Fifa, which controls the movement of the transfer windows.

Catlin believes extending the deadline is "what is needed at this time", with Portsmouth one of many clubs using the furlough scheme to be able to pay their players and staff in full. He added that he would be "surprised" and "shocked" if Fifa did not agree to it.

"Given the current uncertainty, clubs are hanging on," Catlin continued. "I'd be upset if Fifa blocked it, given the demand from those clubs, believing that it will give them a great deal of financial assistance through what is going to be very difficult times, even beyond this season for the next season or two."

A Fifa spokesperson said the organisation would "try to ensure, where possible, an overall level of coordination and will also bear in mind the need to protect the regularity, integrity and proper functioning of competitions, so that the sporting results of any competition are not unfairly disrupted".

An EFL spokesperson said: "Discussions remain ongoing with our clubs and football partners as we look to find sensible solutions to the wide range of problems and challenges football faces as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis."